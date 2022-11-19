Mariah Carey's Wish Comes True: Singer to Open for Santa at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Watch : Mariah Carey REACTS to Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Plea

Make her wish come true....

Mariah Carey, will be ringing in the holiday season by performing at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. In what is sure to be a historical parade finale, this pop star will sing her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on Nov. 24 around noon Eastern Standard Time, just before Santa Claus arrives at Macy's 34th Street store in Herald Square.

"My childhood dream is coming to life!" Mariah wrote on Instagram on Nov. 18, as she announced the news. "I'm going to be opening for the one and only Santa Claus at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!"

The "Fantasy" singer joins an all-star line-up of parade performers, including Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl, Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul, Dionne Warwick, Jordin Sparks, Sean Paul, the stars of Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and more.