Kate Spade Early Black Friday Deals: Get a $178 Shoulder Bag for $75, a $178 Belt Bag for $88, and More

The Black Friday 2022 discounts already started at Kate Spade. Here's how you can save 50% on full-price styles and get an EXTRA 30% discount on sale items.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 19, 2022 2:00 PMTags
FashionHandbagsShoppingBlack Friday / Cyber MondayE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
Kate Spade Black Friday DealsKate Spade

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking for a high-quality handbag that you will use forever, Kate Spade is the brand to shop. Whether you prefer a timeless style or a fun novelty item, you'll find the perfect option from Kate Spade. The Black Friday deals are already here with some major discounts on the most sought-after styles.

You can save 50% on select full-price styles from Kate Spade when you use the promo code BFPREVIEW at checkout. Use that same promo code to get an EXTRA 30% discount on Kate Spade sale styles. Score this $178 Nylon shoulder bag for just $75 or get a $178 belt bag at an $88 price point. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping or expand your own closet with bags, shoes, accessories, and more Kate Spade must-haves.

read
Best Black Friday Deals 2022 A to Z: Shop These 103 Jaw-Dropping Deals From the Comfort of Home

Kate Spade Early Black Friday Deals

Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade is famous for stunning nylon handbags. This small shoulder bag has been a shopper's favorite since 1993. This new version gives a nod to that iconic style with a modern update. You can get this bag in pink, burgundy, red, and green.

$178
$75
Kate Spade

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here

2

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Name and Photo of New Baby Boy

3

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai

Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Medium Belt Bag

Wear this as a belt bag, rock it as a crossbody, or carry it as a shoulder bag. You have a wide variety of options with this versatile style. It has a pocket for dollar bills and four card slots.

!78
$88
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Spencer Cardholder

If you prefer a slim wallet for your necessities, the Kate Spade Spencer Cardholder is an essential. 

$58
$29
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Rose Garden Cardholder

Here's another great cardholder from Kate Spade. This vibrant print will bring some fun to your everyday routine. 

$68
$41
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Knott Medium Saddle Crossbody

This bag is small, but it packs a punch with multiple pockets. Don't let the size fool you this is just what you need to carry your small essentials. Go hands free and wear this is a crossbody or wear it on your shoulder.

$278
$97
Kate Spade

Kate Spade All Day Large Tote

Kate Spade has the best totes, in my opinion. This is the ideal work bag with room for your laptop, water bottle, snacks, and other essentials and there are a few colors to choose from.

$248
$122
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Day Pack Medium Backpack

This is a great everyday backpack. It's made from stunning pebbled leather that's easy to clean. There are internal and external products to help you stay organized.

$298
$104
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Carlyle Raffia Tweed Chain Wallet

Strike the perfect balance between sophisticated polish and fun with this bright pink tweed bag

$268
$113
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Knott Metallic Mini Satchel

Go for the gold with this darling mini satchel.

$278
$117
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Voyage Large Work Tote

You may not be enthused to buy a "work bag," but this one brings fashion to the forefront. Plus, it's incredibly functional with a roomy interior and multiple pockets.

$398
$153
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Avenue Mini Satchel

A black bag is always a good idea. This small satchel is one of those timeless, keep-forever pieces.

$329
$138
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Rainbow 3d Heart Coin Purse

Brighten up your accessory collection with this vibrant, heart-shaped coin purse.

$98
$48
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Essential Medium Backpack

Sometimes a shoulder bag can be a little too heavy to carry around. Give your shoulders a break and add a nice pop of color to your wardrobe with this pastel blue backpack.

$328
$115
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Slim Bifold Wallet

This is just one of those essential wallets with room for your cards and bills. It's slim, sleek, organized, and it comes in three colors.

$148
$89
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Carlyle Tweed Medium Shoulder Bag

Here's another classic tweed bag. This is such a high-fashion look that will be forever on-trend. It also comes in red.

$398
$167
Kate Spade

If you're still shopping, check out these unique gifts for people who shop all the time.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here

2

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Name and Photo of New Baby Boy

3

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai

4
Breaking

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating

5
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Deepti Addresses Comparisons to Zanab

Latest News

Adele Gets Emotional as She Begins Vegas Residency After Postponement

Exclusive

Sex Lives of College Girls Stars Explain Important NSFW Scenes

Madewell Early Black Friday Sale: Trendy Winter Looks for as Low as $6

Kate Spade Early Black Friday Deals: Get a $178 Bag for $75 and More

You’ll Adore All of Harry Styles’ Best Looks

Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale is Here: Get $100 Off Tory Burch & More

Exclusive

The Inspiring Way Elizabeth Smart Is Teaching Her Kids About Safety