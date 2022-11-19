Look Back at Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Golden Romance

It's over for Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. Amid news of the Don't Worry Darling couple's breakup, take a look back at the golden times of their relationship.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 19, 2022 2:50 AMTags
BreakupsOlivia WildeCouplesCelebritiesHarry Styles
Watch: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Nearly 2 Years

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have crossed the fine line between lovers and exes.

On Nov. 18, E! News confirmed to E! News that the couple were putting a pause on their relationship after about two years of dating. News of the breakup came less than two months after the release of Don't Worry Darling, which Olivia directed and starred alongside Harry and Florence Pugh

The notoriously private pair were first romantically linked in January 2021, when they looked awfully coupled up holding hands at a wedding for Harry's manager Jeff Azoff. And though the Harry and Olivia remained tight-lipped about their romance to the press, they became more comfortable with stepping out together as time went on. In fact, Olivia was sometimes seen dancing in the crowd at Harry's Love On Tour shows, with the most recent sighting at the singer's Nov. 15 concert in Los Angeles.

During their relationship, Harry and Olivia also took their love overseas with a romantic getaway to Italy. In July 2021, the One Direction alum and the Booksmart director weren't afraid to pack on a little PDA and were snapped kissing as they lounged on a boat together.

photos
Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's PDA-Filled Getaway

However, when it came to work, Harry and Olivia kept things strictly professional. At Don't Worry Darling's Venice Film Festival premiere in September, the duo opted not walk the red carpet as a couple and instead posed for a group shot with actress Sydney Chandler between them. They also sat apart during the screening of the film, with co-star Chris Pine acting as their buffer.

Nonetheless, Harry and Olivia made plenty of (midnight) memories throughout their romance. Keep scrolling to see some of their public outings during the golden relationship.

BACKGRID
Trailer Talks

The pair got close while working on the thriller Don't Worry Darling. Harry was photographed visiting director and co-star Olivia's trailer on the set in Los Angeles in the fall of 2020. 

Neil Mockford/GC Images
London Boy

More than a year after confirming their off-screen romance at a friend's wedding, the couple was out and about in London's Soho neighborhood in March 2022, matching in shades of blue.

BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com
Pizza Your Heart

That's amore! Harry and Olivia grabbed a bite to eat at Rubirosa, an Italian restaurant in New York, in August 2022.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Red Carpet Debut

The pair stepped out for a group photo at the Venice Film Festival to promote Don't Worry Darling, officially marking their first red carpet moment together (alongside Gemma Chan and Chris Pine, but still).

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Cameras Flashing

The duo, along with co-star Sydney Chandler, posed for a photo on the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Surviving Spitgate

Following a viral moment at the Venice Film Festival, Harry and Olivia both weighed in on rumors that Harry spit on Chris while taking their seats in the theater. The verdict? Chris' rep shut down the spitgate allegation, denying anything went wrong during the premiere.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com
Letting Loose

The singer and actress headed into The Bowery Hotel together for an after-party in New York in September 2022. Two months later, E! News confirmed they were going their separate ways.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here

2
Breaking

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating

3

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Name and Photo of New Baby Boy

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here

2
Breaking

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating

3

Blue’s Clues Star Steve Burns Reveals Why He Left Show

4

How Prince William Supported Mom Diana During Her Split From Charles

5
Update!

Best Black Friday Deals 2022 A to Z: Shop These 103 Deals Now

Latest News

Bad Bunny's Best Looks Prove He's Not Afraid to Push the Boundaries

Look Back at Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Golden Romance

Why Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Time Off Acting

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Name and Photo of New Baby Boy

The Best Personalized Jewelry Starting at $13

Mandy Moore Pens Message to Taylor Goldsmith on Wedding Anniversary

Exclusive

Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan and Paris Weigh In on Nepotism Debate