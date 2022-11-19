On The Scene: David Dobrik Debuts Doughbrik's Pizza and Lupita Nyong'o Shines at Black Panther

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
House of Friends: Actor, father and tequila aficionado George Clooney joined Rande Gerber and the Casamigos Tequila team at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar in Las Vegas' Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa to celebrate the company. Ever the generous hosts, Clooney and Gerber got behind the bar to pour shots of tequila for their employees and toasted to the tequila brand's upcoming 10 year anniversary. Salud!
Power to the Veggies: Caulipower, the maker of the No. 1 Cauliflower Crust Pizza in the U.S., has announced the launch of their latest innovation: one-pan multi-serve frozen meals that can be cooked in under 10 minutes. These handy meals include two to three servings of veggies and are available in three delicious varieties. Kristen Bell, Halle Berry and Hilary Duff are among many other celebs who love Caulipower.
Cheers: Breland posed with a bottle of Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon during the week of the CMA Awards in Nashville.
Aye, Aye: Johnny Depp was seen with friends in the restaurant of TAO Chicago tasting several favorites on the menu. The group spent the night enjoying sushi and shots in the River North hotspot.
Pizza, Anyone?: It's baked right into the name. YouTube sensation David Dobrik is trying his hand in the kitchen with his latest venture, Doughbrik's Pizza in Los Angeles. Guests for his grand opening included Diplo, Josh Peck, Natalie Mariduena and Tana Mongeau. Will his recipes get as many likes as his videos? Remains to be seen!
Wakanda Forever: Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o hung loose backstage at the Los Angeles premiere for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Nyong'o looked stunning as she clutched the Bella Rosa Collection's Milan Clutch in white pearl. The star was styled by celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger.
Power lunch: Justin Bieber grabbed lunch with his friend Téo at Strings of Life (SOL) in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 6. The eatery is tucked away on L.A.'s famed Melrose Ave and offers a fresh and elevated selection of seasonal summer favorites. He's got that yummy-yum...
Check, mate: For the Trekkies! Paramount Consumer Products and droppLabs recently announced an industry-first, interactive experience for The Noble Collection's original series Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set. Through dropp's patent protected XR and e-commerce technology, Star Trek fans can now experience and interact with the 3D chess set before making their purchase of the physical product. And to that we say: live long and prosper.