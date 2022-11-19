On The Scene: David Dobrik Debuts Doughbrik's Pizza and Lupita Nyong'o Shines at Black Panther

Watch : George Clooney Recalls His "Disaster" Proposal to Wife Amal

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.

So sit back and relax while we fill you in on everything you need to know this week.

House of Friends: Actor, father and tequila aficionado George Clooney joined Rande Gerber and the Casamigos Tequila team at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar in Las Vegas' Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa to celebrate the company. Ever the generous hosts, Clooney and Gerber got behind the bar to pour shots of tequila for their employees and toasted to the tequila brand's upcoming 10 year anniversary. Salud!

Power to the Veggies: Caulipower, the maker of the No. 1 Cauliflower Crust Pizza in the U.S., has announced the launch of their latest innovation: one-pan multi-serve frozen meals that can be cooked in under 10 minutes. These handy meals include two to three servings of veggies and are available in three delicious varieties. Kristen Bell, Halle Berry and Hilary Duff are among many other celebs who love Caulipower.