Shop the Cutest Personalized Jewelry Starting at $13 From The M Jewelers, Gorjana, Etsy & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Jewelry is always more fun to wear when you add a personal touch to your pieces. If you're looking for the best personalized jewelry to add to your ever-growing collection, this jewelry guide has got you covered.
Whether you're looking to shop customizable necklaces or initial huggie earrings, we have the rundown on the cutest personalized jewelry from brands like The M Jewelers, BaubleBar, Gorjana, Kendra Scott and more. All of these pieces will have you earning an endless amount of compliments.
Keep reading for all the pieces you need to add to your cart for some extra bling in your life.
Wilder Alphabet Bracelet
This monogrammed bracelet is so chic and easy to wear. Stack it with your favorite gold pieces or play around with metals for unmatched bracelet game.
The Double Plated Class Script Stud Earrings
These double plated script stud earrings from The M Jewelers are simply stunning. Customize them with the script of your choice in gold, silver or rose gold and rock them every single day.
'True You' Ring Set
Mix and match or stack this 'True You' ring set from IceLink. It'll become a go-to piece of jewelry that you'll get an endless amount of compliments on.
Custom Pisa Bracelet: Retro
This bracelet from BaubleBar features a sparkly customization option if you like your jewelry to really stand out. Add whatever initial, name or heart symbol you'd like.
The Lowercase Block Enamel Heart Nameplate Necklace
This lowercase enamel heart nameplate necklace is simply so cute. It would make a great gift for someone you really love, especially with the small heart detailing— even for yourself!
18K Gold Old English Name Necklace
Who doesn't love the look of pearls and gold together, especially when the piece can be personalized! Shop this customizable necklace for $26 on Etsy while you can.
Elisa Signet Ring in 18k Gold Vermeil
You can customize this signet ring from Kendra Scott with a complimentary engraving of your choice. Both the silver and gold vermeil options are on sale from the original $110 price!
14k Gold Name Bracelet
For the jewelry-obsessed who always has their wrist stacked with bracelets and bangles, add to the collection with this gold name bracelet from Etsy that's currently on sale for $24.
Bespoke Kara Padlock Necklace
This padlock necklace is seriously so stunning. Wear it on its own for a dainty look and engrave it with an initial for a personal touch.
Nameplate Necklace
This nameplate necklace can be customized in so many different ways. Use code HURRY to get 20% off custom jewelry on BaubleBar for a limited time.
Initial Huggie Hoop Earrings for Women
These adorable initial earrings will become part of your everyday attire because of how versatile, wearable and lightweight they are. Plus, they're only $13 on Amazon.
Name Earrings
If you're into those script earrings from The M Jewelers, but want a more affordable option, these name earrings from Etsy are a good option! One reviewer raves, "The earrings look exactly as I hoped, and they immediately became part of my attire after they arrived. I hope to purchase more as gifts."
