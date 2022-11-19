Mandy Moore Pens Message to “Greatest Husband” Taylor Goldsmith on 4th Wedding Anniversary

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are celebrating their love.
The actress penned a sentimental message to her husband on their four year wedding anniversary on Instagram Nov. 18. "Happy Anniversary, my love," Mandy wrote. "There is no greater husband, dad, songwriting partner, baby burper, toddler wrangler, cookie taste-tester, hand holder, adventure seeker, coffee aficionado, crossword solver, etc in all the land."
Saying she's "so grateful and lucky to get to do this life with you," Mandy also shouted out their two kids: Gus, 21 months, and Ozzie, who they welcomed last month.
She continued, "To many more years of looking at each other like this. Love you the most, @taylordawesgoldsmith."
The Dawes singer penned his own message on the 'gram the same day. "I'm married to a superhero and have been for exactly 4 years," Taylor captioned his post with a black and white picture of the two. "Happy anniversary @mandymooremm. Thanks for introducing me to a level of joy and happiness I didn't think was possible. You're not my dream girl You're not my reality girl. You're my dreams come true girl."
The couple tied the knot in 2018, with the This Is Us star telling Glamour at the time, "He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner. He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."
Fast forward four years, and Mandy and Taylor became a family of four when they welcomed their second baby boy in October.
"Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," Mandy announced on Instagram Oct. 21. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"