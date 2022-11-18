Will Mandy Moore Return for Princess Diaries 3? She Says…

Mandy Moore explained whether or not she sees her mean girl character Lana Thomas returning for Princess Diaries 3.

Mandy Moore doesn't see herself on a flight to Genovia anytime soon.

The actress addressed whether her character Lana Thomas—the bully to Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 movie Princess Diaries—would return for Princess Diaries 3, which is in early stages of development.

"I wasn't a part of the second movie," Mandy told US Weekly on Nov. 7, referencing the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. "I would find it hard to believe that my character would ever come back for a third film."

No cast has been announced yet for the project, which a source told E! News on Nov. 15 was in the works. However, Mandy isn't against joining the film—she just doesn't see Lana fitting into the movie.

"I would totally be down because I had so much fun being a part of the first one," Mandy said. "But yeah, I find it hard to wrap my head around the idea that Lana, unless she sort of turned her life around, I would not expect her to be a part of that story. I will watch it regardless!"

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Supergirl's Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script, and that the third installment will continue the storyline of the 2000s movies rather than being a reboot.

And if Aadrita is looking for ideas on how to fit in Lana into the movie's plot, Mandy previously pitched an idea on how she could see her character fitting into future installments.

"She's done a 180," Mandy suggested in an August appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "She's turned her life around and she and Mia become really good friends."

