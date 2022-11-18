Claire Foy Says She’s "Really Proud" of The Crown Season 5 After 2nd Cameo

Watch : Imelda Staunton Talks Seeing Herself in Full Character on The Crown

Claire Foy hasn't hung up her tiara for good.

The actress, who played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons one and two of The Crown, surprised viewers with a cameo for the fifth season's premiere. Her return to the royal role—her second since wrapping her run as the long-reigning monarch in 2017—in a flashback scene caused quite a bit of fanfare on social media.

One fan wrote on Twitter, "#TheCrown season 5: *opens with Claire Foy's Queen Elizabeth* me, out loud, to my computer: I MISS YOU!!!!!!" Another chimed in, "Claire Foy popping up in season 5 of The Crown makes me so happy."

However, this was all news to Claire, who told E! News at the Chanel x Academy Luncheon Nov. 16, "I didn't know there was a reaction."

Nonetheless, Claire made it clear that she was happy to once more participate in Peter Morgan's Netflix drama. "I'm just really proud," she said. "I'm really proud to have been part of the show ever so, yeah, it's a great thing."