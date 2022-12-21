Your Go-To Guide for Streaming New and Classic Holiday Movies

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

When it comes to holiday movies, it can be just as overwhelming figuring out where to watch something as it is figuring out what to watch.

However, no need to be a Scrooge—available to stream for free on Plex—because we've got you covered, especially with Christmas day only being five days away.

With new streaming services seemingly popping up every day, we know it's hard to keep track of where your favorite movies might be available. And nobody wants to experience Dad aimlessly scrolling through Netflix again.

So, whether you're in the mood for a cozy classic like It's a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Story or A Miracle on 34th Street, or a new holiday fave like the return of Lindsay Lohan in Falling For Christmas, Happiest Season or Last Christmas, this is your one-stop shop holiday movie guide.

And yes, for these purposes, we're classifying Die Hard as a Christmas movie. Fight with your families about it and leave us out of it!