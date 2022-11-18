Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee Reveals She’s Dating After Shayne Jansen Breakup

Natalie Lee is looking for love outside the pods.
The Love Is Blind season two star exclusively shared she is getting out there after leaving fiancé Shayne Jansen at the altar last year.
"I'm dating. Nothing serious," she exclusively told E! News at the Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter and Gold House 2022 API Excellence Celebration on Nov. 17. "I'm just having fun with my girlfriends, meeting men and you know, trying to find out what's best."
And in trying to find what's best, Natalie confirmed she is trying to find someone to settle down with.
"I feel like, you know, that's always the intention," she shared. "That's always the intention when I date is to find someone I can have a partnership with."
Natalie—who called off her wedding to Shayne after he told her he hated her during a tense argument—isn't the only Love Is Blind alum to be weathering a breakup. In September, Kyle Abrams, who began dating Deepti Vempati after season two finished filming, announced he and Deepti secretly broken up "in early summer."
Meanwhile, the other two couples to make it down the aisle during Love Is Blind season two have also parted ways. Danielle Ruhl filed for divorce from Nick Thompson on August 15, per court documents obtained by E! News. In an exclusive September interview with E! News, Danielle explained of their split, "It was just two people decided that it was best to go their separate ways."
As for Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, they also called it quits, sharing the news in a joint statement in August.
While their respective romances have ended, Natalie shared that the friendships she's developed with the women from her season is something she is happy to have taken away from the journey.
"I'd say they're my best friends," she told E! News Nov. 17. "So, we're just being single girls in Chicago, and it's been really fun. I think the best part of being on the show was the friendships that I gained through all the girls; Mallory, Iyanna, Deepti and Danielle. I'm really lucky in that way to have gotten their friendship from that crazy experience."
As for how that friend circle is supporting Danielle during this difficult time, Natalie said, "All we can really do is just support her, be that shoulder she can cry on."
"I know it's really tough going through a public breakup and I couldn't imagine what she's going through," she added. "But all we can do is be a listening ear and you know, take her out for a wine night or some ice cream when she needs that."
Love may be blind but this friendship is crystal clear.