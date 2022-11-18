See Lea Michele’s Latest Joke Poking Fun at Rumor She Can’t Read

Lea Michele continues to embrace the viral internet rumor that she cannot read or write. See what she replied to a user who alleged on TikTok that she can't read her comments.

Watch: Lea Michele Addresses Past Work Allegations & "Illiterate" Rumors

Lea Michele likes comments that don't rain on her parade.

While sharing a behind-the-scenes look behind the recording of the Funny Girl digital album, the Glee alum took a moment to seemingly joke about the viral internet rumor that she can't read or write. In the comments of her Nov. 18 TikTok, Lea responded back to a fan who had complimented her appearance in the video.

"how is she looking younger?! they blessed her with those gooddd genes," the fan wrote, with Lea jokingly responding, "These are the comments I like to READ."

Another user added, "Why are we all commenting?? It's not like she can read it," though Lea didn't appear phased by the comment, choosing to promote the album, out Nov. 18, instead. She replied, "Lol too funny! Have you heard the album yet though???"

Lea has embraced the rumor since joining TikTok in September amid her COVID-19 quarantine and 10-day absence from the Broadway musical. Lip-syncing Kim Kardashian's line, "It's amazing but wait, can you talk for a sec?", from a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Lea wrote, "Calling Jonathan [Groff] to read me the comments on my first TikTok."

The rumor, according to i-D, stems from 2017 joke from podcasters Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman of One More Thing. Five years after going viral, the 36-year-old addressed the speculation in an interview with the New York Times.

"I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day," Michele said in the Sept. 1 profile. "And then there's a rumor online that I can't read or write? It's sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case."

