Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Look Into His Relationship With Girlfriend Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger is thankful for a whole lot of love.
As the holiday season approaches, the 29-year-old actor can't help but celebrate his six-year relationship with girlfriend Abby Champion.
"She's such a good girl," Patrick told E! News in an exclusive interview. "She's a hard worker, dedicated, determined. She moved here from Alabama to pursue her dreams to become a supermodel. She's great."
And her dreams have turned into a reality. One look at the 25-year-old's Instagram and you'll spot Abby walking Fashion Week runways and modeling for world famous fashion brands. And sometimes, she may just share the camera with her boyfriend for photo shoots with Vogue.
"I can't keep it serious when I'm doing that stuff," Patrick said with a laugh, recalling new pictures for the publication. "And when she helps me with auditions, she can't keep it too so it's a nice little dynamic. She looks way better than I do when it comes to that shoot."
Perhaps the true secret to this Hollywood romance is the shared values Patrick and Abby hold.
Even when busy schedules and travel demands make it hard to see each other, the couple knows how to make it work.
"We love each other and it's okay when she goes away for a week or I go away for a month filming," Patrick explained. "We're moving and I feel very fortunate to be able to be together and live together."
When he's not complimenting his girlfriend's manners, faith or "sweet" family, The Staircase actor is trying to step up his fashion game.
While attending the GQ Men of the Year party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, Patrick stepped out in a must-see overcoat and a look styled by Avo Yermagyan.
"When you think of GQ, it's just fashion," he said. "It's beautiful, elegant, sexy, classy and the epitome of well dressed."