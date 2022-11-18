Law & Order: SVU's Detective Rollins Ties the Knot in First Look at Her Final Episode

Watch : Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say...

As Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Detective Amanda Rollins says in the show's latest promo, "I'm leaving SVU."

Actress Kelli Giddish will hang up her badge on the NBC drama's Dec. 8 episode after 12 seasons, and the network teased what's in store for her final episode in a brand-new season 24 fall finale promo.

The teaser opens with a clip from Rollins' first meeting with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in 2011's season 13 premiere. And after years of working together, it seems Rollins is having a hard time telling her friend she's leaving.

Her boyfriend, Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino), asks her, "You haven't talked to Olivia yet, have you?" to which she shakes her head no.

But perhaps what shocks Benson and the rest of the SVU crew more than Rollins' departure is the surprise that she's getting married. The teaser shows the detective—who is presumably marrying Carisi—donning a wedding dress for a courtroom ceremony with her colleagues.