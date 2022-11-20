Dead to Me Season 3: No, We Aren't Over [Spoiler]'s Death

Watch : Netflix's Dead to Me Coming to an End After Season 3

We need to pour one out for Judy Hale.

Netflix released the final season for Dead to Me Nov. 17, revealing the bittersweet ending for best friends Judy (Linda Cardellini) and Jen (Christina Applegate). While the duo did not go down for the murder of Steve (James Marsden), Judy's criminal ex-fiancé, they didn't necessarily get their happily ever after.

Why? Well, because Judy succumbed to her stage four cervical cancer in the series finale.

This was particularly devastating for Jen, who wanted her BFF to fight the cancer until the very end. Alas, Judy had other plans, wanting to end things on her own terms.

"I've had the best time with you," Judy said to Jen the night before taking off in Mexico to die on her own. "You filled the hole in my heart."

While this ending was teased for Judy ever since she received her diagnosis, a small part of us hoped that she'd beat this thing. So, if we weren't crying before, we are definitely crying now.