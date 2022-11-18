Sony Planning to Make Marvel TV Shows, Starting With Silk: Spider Society

See what Sony has in store for the new Marvel Universe expansion to television. Get details on the new Spiderman inspired series.

Television is about to get Marvelous. 

The Marvel Universe is about to get bigger with Sony's plans to bring the big beloved cosmos to the small screen. And this expansion is already in motion, as the studio announced Nov. 17 its development deal with Amazon Studios, which will create a "suite of live-action television series".

First in line is live-action show Silk: Spider Society, which will follow Korean American superhero Cindy Moon. Created by The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, the series will explore Cindy's world as she "escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk."

The new series will air on MGM+ domestically and will also be available for streaming globally on Amazon's Prime Video.

Kang expressed her excitement about this next chapter for the Marvel Universe, noting, "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge — bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen."

As for the other Marvel TV shows we should expect? No word yet on what's to come, but Sony promises "new and never-before-seen characters and storylines will wow audiences." And remember, Sony has the rights to over 900 Marvel characters. 

 

Marvel Comics

Silk: Spider Society currently does not have a release date. 

