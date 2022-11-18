Exclusive

How Matthew Perry Really Feels About the Reaction to His Memoir

Matthew Perry exclusively told E! News how his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing has helped others struggling with addiction. Scroll down to see what the actor had to say.

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 18, 2022 8:29 PMTags
Cameron DiazJulia RobertsExclusivesMatthew PerryCelebrities
Watch: GQ Men of the Year: Brendan Fraser, Matthew Perry & More

Could Matthew Perry be any more thrilled over the response to his memoir?

The Friends alum got candid over the positive response of his recently-released memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing which is a raw, unfiltered account of the actor's experience in Hollywood and his decades-long struggles with addiction

"People have just loved it," Matthew exclusively told E! News during the GQ Men of the Year event. "I shied away from nothing and I told the truth and the biggest thing was, the goal was, to help people and I know of a lot of people already who have been helped by it."

And the most surprising part of it all for the Friends alum? "That people took the story into their hearts," he said on how his story resonated with readers. "And we've already heard about five different people that have read it and then checked into rehab the next day." 

Watch
GQ Men of the Year: Brendan Fraser, Matthew Perry & More

In the memoir, Matthew recounts his first experiences with drugs and alcohol—sharing how he had his first drink at 14—noting that he estimates that he's spent more than $7 million trying to get sober over the years.

The Fools Rush In actor explained what it meant to him to hear that his memoir has helped others who are struggling in the same way he has. 

"It makes me feel great," the 53-year-old explained. "There's been some real up and downs in my life and this is a lot about the downs but the further down you go the more people you can help."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Deepti Addresses Comparisons to Zanab

2
Exclusive

Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here

3
Breaking

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating

Alongside an in-depth look into his struggles with addiction, Matthew spilled the juicy details of dating in Hollywood, from his steamy moment with Valerie Bertinelli—which occurred during her marriage to Eddie Van Halen—to romances with Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz.

 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Deepti Addresses Comparisons to Zanab

2
Exclusive

Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here

3

Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Late Star's Final Days

4

All the Details on Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome’s Wedding Rings

5

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries Will Be Here Soon

Latest News

Breaking

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating

Jack Antonoff Gives Honest Thoughts on More Concert Issues

Jhené Aiko Gives Birth to Baby With Big Sean

Will Mandy Moore Return for Princess Diaries 3? She Says…

Exclusive

Evan Ross Reveals Holiday Plans With Wife Ashlee Simpson and Kids

Exclusive

Finneas Reacts to Billie Eilish's Relationship With Jesse Rutherford

See the Performers for NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center