The MixtapE! Presents Harry Connick Jr., Pharrell Williams and More New Music Musts

Watch : Would Harry Connick Jr. Host "American Idol"?

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

It's not the holidays until you hear Harry Connick Jr.

Just in time for Thanksgiving break, the Grammy winner is giving fans a sneak peek of his brand-new holiday album Make It Merry.

While you can count on Harry to deliver his own twist on classics including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Jingle Bells," he's also revealing original songs like the title track, which is sure to become an instant holiday classic.