The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki Recalls the “Responsibility” of Recreating the Revenge Dress

Watch : How The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Embodied Princess Diana

For Elizabeth Debicki, nothing's scarier than revenge.

The actress, who took over the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin in The Crown season five, is sharing which of the royal's many iconic outfits she was most nervous to take on—and, of course, it's a fan favorite.

"We all felt the responsibility of the revenge dress because it's something that everybody wanted to see," Debicki exclusively told E! News. "It's an incredibly powerful sartorial moment in the history of fashion. That dress is so emblematic of so many things because it's so brave and beautiful, but it's also so tinged with our understanding of what was going on in this person's life. So the duality of that is really powerful, I think, and we really felt that we had to do it properly."

Debicki explained that it wasn't just her feeling the pressure—the costume department also felt a responsibility to recreate the Christina Stambolian dress as closely as they could. Diana's look inspired the term "revenge dress," because she wore it on the same night that ITV aired a documentary where her then-estranged husband King Charles III admitted to having an affair with now-wife Queen Consort Camilla.