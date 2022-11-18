RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Shares Her Best Parenting Advice for New Mom Rihanna

Watch : Teresa Giudice on Bravo Wedding Special, Family Feuds & RHONJ Tease

There's nothing more wholesome than mothers supporting mothers.

That's exactly what Teresa Giudice did on the Nov. 17 episode of E! News, as she shared some parenting advice for new mom Rihanna. The music superstar—who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May—revealed in a March interview with Elle that she admires The Real Housewives of New Jersey star as a parent.

"You are an amazing mom already," Teresa said in her message to the "Umbrella" singer. "It just comes so natural and easy. Just keep doing, you know, what you're doing and just adore your baby every day and take lots of pictures."

The proud mom had all four of her daughters—Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana Giudice, 13—by her side at her Aug. 6 nuptials to husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas. The couple's wedding special will cap off the upcoming 13th season of RHONJ, which Teresa describes as being "very hard" for her.