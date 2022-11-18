Martha Stewart Shares Why She's Hoping to Meet "Handsome" Brad Pitt

Watch : Martha Stewart Reveals If She'd DATE Pete Davidson

Once upon a time in Hollywood Brad Pitt caught Martha Stewart's eye.

The lifestyle icon recently revealed that the Oscar winner is among her celebrity crushes, admitting that while she's never met the Ocean's Eleven actor, he leaves her prety starstuck.

"I've been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram—its called the Brad Pitt fan club," the Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star said on The Tonight Show on Nov. 17 "I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures I mean he is just so cute."

This caught host Jimmy Fallon by surprise as he laughed and replied, "Really? For real?"

"Oh check it out," Martha replied. "They are fan pages I guess. Whatever it is he looks better and better as the years go by."

The 81-year-old admitted that she's never met the 58-year-old actor, but she hopes to.

And Brad isn't the only celebrity that Martha finds intriguing. During an October visit to Drew Barrymore's eponymous talk show, she played a game of "Red Flag, Green Flag" and enthusiastically waved the green flag for Pete Davidson. She commented that "everybody loves" the former Saturday Night Live star, reflecting on how they met in 2019.