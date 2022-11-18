Inside Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's "Chill" Relationship

Watch : Inside Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's "Chill" Relationship

Looks like someone has something new to be thankful for this season.

After Pete Davidson celebrated his 29th birthday on Nov. 16 with Emily Ratajkowski, many are curious to know where these two really stand. While this relationship is fresh, it's clear some sort of connection has been made.

"Emily is super into Pete right now," a source close to the My Body author exclusively shared with E! News. "It's still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special."

Although it's far too soon for these two to go Instagram official or hit a red carpet together, the source shared that both Pete and Emily have a lot of chemistry.

"It's a chill relationship so far," the insider explained. "There's no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him. Pete is charming and winning her over for sure."