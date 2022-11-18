Exclusive

Inside Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's "Chill" Relationship

After Pete Davidson was spotted celebrating his birthday with Emily Ratajkowski, E! News is learning exclusive new details about where these two stars really stand.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 18, 2022 6:37 PMTags
ExclusivesCouplesCelebritiesEmily RatajkowskiPete Davidson
Watch: Inside Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's "Chill" Relationship

Looks like someone has something new to be thankful for this season.

After Pete Davidson celebrated his 29th birthday on Nov. 16 with Emily Ratajkowski, many are curious to know where these two really stand. While this relationship is fresh, it's clear some sort of connection has been made.

"Emily is super into Pete right now," a source close to the My Body author exclusively shared with E! News. "It's still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special."

Although it's far too soon for these two to go Instagram official or hit a red carpet together, the source shared that both Pete and Emily have a lot of chemistry.

"It's a chill relationship so far," the insider explained. "There's no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him. Pete is charming and winning her over for sure."

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

While celebrating Pete's birthday, Emily, 31, was photographed holding a possible gift for the Saturday Night Live alum: A wrapped package from NYC's Three Lives & Company bookshop. 

Getty Images

And although the pair is trying to keep their date nights on the private side, a separate source close to Emily previously told E! News that the duo is having fun getting to know each other. 

"Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now," the source said. "She's not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun. Emily is in her 'single girl era' and wants to see what's out there."

Back in September, Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. The pair shares 20-month-old son Sylvester

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Deepti Addresses Comparisons to Zanab

2
Exclusive

Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here

3
Breaking

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating

As for Pete, he became single in August after his romantic relationship with Kim Kardashian came to an end. At the time, sources close to the couple shared that busy schedules and long distance were reasons for the breakup.

But in a true coincidence, Pete made his first in-person appearance on Hulu's The Kardashians during the Nov. 17 episode of season two.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Deepti Addresses Comparisons to Zanab

2
Exclusive

Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here

3

Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Late Star's Final Days

4

All the Details on Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome’s Wedding Rings

5

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries Will Be Here Soon

Latest News

Breaking

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating

Jack Antonoff Gives Honest Thoughts on More Concert Issues

Jhené Aiko Gives Birth to Baby With Big Sean

Will Mandy Moore Return for Princess Diaries 3? She Says…

Exclusive

Evan Ross Reveals Holiday Plans With Wife Ashlee Simpson and Kids

Exclusive

Finneas Reacts to Billie Eilish's Relationship With Jesse Rutherford

See the Performers for NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center