Inside Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's "Chill" Relationship

Looks like someone has something new to be thankful for this season.
After Pete Davidson celebrated his 29th birthday on Nov. 16 with Emily Ratajkowski, many are curious to know where these two really stand. While this relationship is fresh, it's clear some sort of connection has been made.
"Emily is super into Pete right now," a source close to the My Body author exclusively shared with E! News. "It's still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special."
Although it's far too soon for these two to go Instagram official or hit a red carpet together, the source shared that both Pete and Emily have a lot of chemistry.
"It's a chill relationship so far," the insider explained. "There's no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him. Pete is charming and winning her over for sure."
While celebrating Pete's birthday, Emily, 31, was photographed holding a possible gift for the Saturday Night Live alum: A wrapped package from NYC's Three Lives & Company bookshop.
And although the pair is trying to keep their date nights on the private side, a separate source close to Emily previously told E! News that the duo is having fun getting to know each other.
"Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now," the source said. "She's not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun. Emily is in her 'single girl era' and wants to see what's out there."
Back in September, Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. The pair shares 20-month-old son Sylvester.
As for Pete, he became single in August after his romantic relationship with Kim Kardashian came to an end. At the time, sources close to the couple shared that busy schedules and long distance were reasons for the breakup.
But in a true coincidence, Pete made his first in-person appearance on Hulu's The Kardashians during the Nov. 17 episode of season two.