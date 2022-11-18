John Stamos Says Lori Loughlin “Didn’t Know What Was Going On” In College Admissions Scandal

John Stamos defends his friends.
The Full House actor is coming to the defense of his former co-star Lori Loughlin. In an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast, the star shared his take on the controversial college admission scandal, insisting that Loughlin "didn't know what was going on."
"I am going to say this, and she said I could," he told host Dax Shepard. "She wasn't really the architect of any of it—she was in the way background."
Stamos added that, since the scandal ignited, Loughlin has dealt with the consequences, saying she ""Paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids and she went to f---ing jail man."
Stamos also expressed his own uncertainty about how to properly respond when asked about his longtime friend saying, "If you defend her then people get mad. If you don't defend her, then you feel bad because she's a great person."
In May 2020, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli both agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in a highly publicized college admission scandal, for securing fraudulent admission to the University of Southern California for their two children, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli.
The actress was sentenced to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while her husband served five months, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.
Since her release in December of 2020, the Full House cast member has kept a low profile, making her first red carpet appearance since the scandal in June.