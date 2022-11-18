HBO Reveals If The White Lotus Will Be Getting a Season 3

This White Lotus news will make you want to say bellissimo.
The Mike White-led anthology series, which this season has taken fans to Sicily, Italy, has been renewed for a third season, HBO announced Nov. 18. According to the network, the third chapter will welcome yet another group of guests to a White Lotus property.
In a press release, White praised HBO and their creative team, saying, "there's no place I'd rather work than HBO."
"I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again," the Survivor alum continued, "And am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus."
In the same press release, Francesca Orsi, HBO's VP of programming, reflected on filming season one during the pandemic in Hawaii.
"It's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows," Orsi said. "And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season two, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore. We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."
Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario and more, season one followed a group of vacation-goers at The White Lotus' Hawaii location, ultimately nabbing 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins. In season two, which is now airing, the series has traveled to the Italian coast, taking Aubrey Plaza, Theo James and Michael Imperioli along for the ride.
And apparently, White already has plans for season three, telling Entertainment Weekly in Sept. that he might showcase a rejected season two pitch involving the Bilderberg meeting, which is an off-the-record gathering held annually meant to encourage political and social discussion between the United States and Europe.
"I might still do it down the road maybe, if they give us a third season, so I don't know if I should say," he said at the time. "Originally, it was more of like a Bilderberg conference, more about getting into some of the bigger power dynamics there. But Sicily was a totally different vibe than the idea I pitched. That didn't seem right."
The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.