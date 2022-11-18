Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu Shares the Story Behind Her Friendship With Mila Kunis

Watch : Dorothy Wang Bonded The Most With Who on Bling Empire?

Bling Empire viewers may have been a little surprised by an impromptu guest appearance in season three: Mila Kunis.



But as Christine Chiu and her husband Dr. Gabriel Chiu noted, the actress stopping by their table during a scene wasn't completely out of left field—considering the pair have been friends with Mila and husband Ashton Kutcher for years.



"We used to live on a block where it was such a cute neighborhood," Christine exclusively told E! News at the 2022 API Excellence Celebration hosted by Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter and Gold House on Nov. 17. "My dog, who passed away, used to be Mila's dog's boyfriend. And so, we would walk them every day at 4 o'clock around the block and it was a really romantic time for both of them."

But they soon became more than just dog-walking buddies as a bond between the two women quickly blossomed.

"She is such a great mom," Christine said of Mila—who shares kids Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5—with Ashton. The reality star, who welcomed son Gabriel Chiu III a.k.a Baby G in 2018, added, "I remember during the time when we were trying very hard to conceive—I just loved observing her being such a hands-on mom."