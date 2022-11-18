Adele Says She’s “Highly Emotional, Incredibly Nervous” Ahead of Las Vegas Debut

Her note concluded, "I can't wait to see you out there x."

Back in August, Adele shed light on what caused the delay, calling it the "worst moment of her career so far."

"There was just no soul in it," she told Elle. "The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

Although it was a tough decision, it's one that Adele said she stands by.

"The first couple of months was really, really hard," she admitted. "I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."