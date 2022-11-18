Today's Al Roker Recovering After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clot in His Leg

Al Roker is on the mend after a recent health scare.
The Today weather anchor, 68, shared that he is currently in recovery days after being admitted to the hospital. "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been," he wrote alongside a Nov. 18 Instagram photo of fresh flowers and a mug. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."
Roker also highlighted the love he's received in his absence, concluding his touching note, "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon."
After sharing his message, the journalist was met with an outpouring of support from fellow celebs and his colleagues. Octavia Spencer commented, "Praying for you, dear friend!" Today correspondent Savannah Guthrie added, "You're the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!"
Today With Hoda & Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager also shared her best wishes, adding, "Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!" Her co-host Hoda Kotb also noted that Roker should "hurry back to us," adding that she is in fact, "counting the days."
Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts also shared her sweet thoughts, writing, "So grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can't wait to get you home."
(Today and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family).