Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li Shares Glimpse Into Pregnancy Journey With “Perfect” Boyfriend

Kelly Mi Li is excited to embrace a new role in life: mom.
Just hours after the Bling Empire star announced that she is pregnant with her first baby, the entrepreneur shared a glimpse into her journey thus far—and joked about what she's looking forward to the most.
"I get to eat whatever I want and have an excuse not to work out," she exclusively told E! News at the 2022 API Excellence Celebration hosted by Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter and Gold House on Nov. 17. "And also, I'll just have my boyfriend do anything and my excuse is like, ‘Hey, I'm pregnant.' He's like, ‘okay, okay.'"
On the heels of the show's season three premiere in October, Kelly revealed on Instagram that she was head over heels in love and in a new relationship—and as the Netflix star noted, her boyfriend has been the best partner.
"He is so great with kids honestly," she shared. "I could not ask for a better partner and he's perfect in every way."
As far as how the planning process of expanding their family went for the couple?
"We were talking about trying at end of the year," Kelly said. "You know, I just turned 37, so we didn't expect that to happen so fast. I was a little worried because a lot of my friends are going through IVF and going through hardship. So, I thought I might have to go through that."
"But it literally so it was unexpected," she continued. "But we were obviously planning. We wanted to try starting at end of the year, just few months earlier."
And if you're wondering which cast member she shared her exciting news with first—there's no surprise there, since she, of course, had to tell her BFF.
"On the cast, Kane [Lim] is actually the only person I told you before the announcement and he cried," she said, adding, "I don't think he likes when I say he cried though."
As for Kelly, she aspires to emulate one person very close to her amid this new chapter in her life.
"My mom is still my superhero," she shared. "You know, we also have our differences, but she's such a great mom. She really is my superhero, my role model."