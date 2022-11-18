Allison Janney Rocks See-Through Dress on the Red Carpet

Watch : Allison Janney Spills on Bringing Her "I, Tonya" Character to Life

Allison Janney's look is sheer perfection.

The Mom star stepped out on the Nov. 16 red carpet for the Los Angeles, Calif. premiere of The People We Hate At The Wedding in a dress that left little to the imagination.

Allison's gown—a black, floor-length ensemble by Naeem Khan—featured long sleeves and a completely see-through top section made from sheer, sequin fabric. The 62-year-old paired the daring look with black heels, a matching purse and silver eyeshadow.

Of course, this is not the first time Allison has turned heads for her red carpet style. After all, getting ready for glitzy events is something the I, Tonya actress thoroughly enjoys: As she exclusively told E! News in 2018, "I do love it. I love when my hair and makeup team is putting me all together and I put on the earrings and I stand up and it's so exciting."

Her latest look was styled by Hollywood stylist Tara Swennen, who previously told E! News what makes dressing Allison so special.