R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28

The hip-hop community has lost a young visionary.

R&B musician B. Smyth (born Brandon Smith) passed away on Nov. 17 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, according to his older brother Denzil. He was 28.

In an Instagram post shared on the same day, Denzil said that B. Smyth died of respiratory failure stemming from the lung disease.

"My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single," Denzil captioned the post, referring to the song "Twerkaholic, Pt. 2."

He went on to share how the positive reactions to the track had on B. Smyth in his final days, saying, "While he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face. So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years."