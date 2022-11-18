Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 Latin Grammys

Watch : Latin Grammys 2022: BEST Red Carpet Fashion

It's date night for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira!

The singer and the former Miss Universe Paraguay kept close as they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. For the occasion, Marc, 54, opted for a black suit and matching shoes, while his fiancée stunned in a scarlet gown featuring a high slit. Nadia, 23, completed her red-hot ensemble with a pair of glitzy stilettos and silver jewelry.

Once inside, the beauty pageant queen was spotted in the crowd cheering Marc on as he accepted the Best Salsa Album award for Pa'lla Voy. When the "Mala" artist gave her a sweet shoutout onstage, Nadia sweetly flashed him a smile.

Their glamourous night out comes six months after their engagement party, which took place at Sexy Fish Miami in May. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that the couple looked "emotional" and "extremely happy" as they were fêted by close friends during a lavish dinner at the seafood restaurant.