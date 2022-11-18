The Relatable Way Maren Morris Winds Down as a Mom to 2-Year-Old Hayes

Watch : Jodie Sweetin, Maren Morris & More Weigh in on Candace Cameron Bure

Maren Morris has no interest in making the humble quest to a late-night dinner.

"The Bones" singer—who shares 2-year-old son Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd—recently painted a picture of what her evenings often look like. And staying out late is not on that list.

"Maybe it's 32, maybe it's having a kid, but I'm not coming to your 8pm dinner invite," Maren wrote in a Nov. 16 tweet. "HONEY, that is when I'm putting on face creams, I'm dimming the lights, the bra is off, the pen has been hit, I'm putting on The Office."

Maren added that she's interested in "Blue Haired Specials only," a.k.a dinners around 5 p.m.

While Maren seems to credit her low-key evening routine to becoming a mom, it's not the first time the 32-year-old has noted how welcoming a child changed her.

In an exclusive 2020 interview with E! News, Maren shared that she feels Hayes has restructured her outlook.