Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Star's Final Days Before Death

Details on Aaron Carter's final days have surfaced in the wake of his death.
Almost two weeks after the singer was found dead in his California home, his manager Taylor Helgeson recalled how "thin" and "extremely tired" he looked during their last encounters.
"He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working," Taylor told Page Six in an interview published on Nov. 17. "He looked like he needed to be taking care of him."
While Aaron "didn't seem okay physically," Taylor noted that the "I Want Candy" artist was mentally "excited" and had lots of ideas about his career at the time of his death, including plans for a new album.
"He was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him," Taylor shared, adding, "We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too."
Aaron died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34, leaving behind friends and family, including big brother Nick Carter, twin sister Angel Carter and 11-month-old son Prince, who he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. His cause of death has not been revealed.
According to Taylor, there are no immediate plans to posthumously release Aaron's music, though he will definitely work to see that it "goes through the correct channels" to financially benefit the late star's baby boy when the time does come. As Taylor explained, "Right now, we are grieving and we are not interested in projects."
Aaron's management team previously called out publisher Ballast Books for announcing plans to release an unfinished memoir about the late star shortly following his passing. In a statement to E! News on Nov. 10, his team called the book, written by journalist Andy Symonds after spending three years interviewing Aaron, "obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized."
Aaron's team added at the time, "This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking."
Since facing backlash from Aaron's management—as well as his ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff—over the tell-all, Ballast Books has delayed its release "out of respect for the Carter family," according to a statement shared on behalf of the publisher to The Hollywood Reporter.
"My client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time," Scott Atherton, an attorney for Ballast Books and the memoir's author, told the outlet. "Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son and a friend to many still grieving for him."