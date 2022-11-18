The Best Beauty Finds From the Nordstrom Holiday Sale: Estée Lauder, Olaplex, Mario Badescu & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Nordstrom holiday deals are here, but only for a limited time. Chances are, you're feeling slightly overwhelmed and excited about the countless products that are currently on sale. If you don't know where to start your shopping, this guide has some of the best beauty deals happening on Nordstrom's site right now.

You can shop brands like Estée Lauder, Mario Badescu, Olaplex, Drybar and more for as low as $17, whether you're stocking up on your favorite products or looking for some gifts to give the beauty buff in your life.

Keep reading to check out some must-have Nordstrom beauty finds!