Everything to Know About Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron’s Reunion in Miami

Looks like Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron aren't dunzo hanging out after all.
Kristin got candid about a recent get together she had with The Bachelorette alum that, naturally, turned heads as the pair have been sparking on-and-off romance speculation for months.
Kristin exclusively told E! News at the Cookbook Club Launch with Kristin Cavallari and 21Seeds Tequila at Casita Hollywood Nov. 15, that she was in Miami, Fla. for her best friend's bachelorette party, which is where the reunion with Tyler took place.
But while Kristin noted, "I love Tyler," she isn't confirming a romance.
"Listen, when I am dating someone and I'm in a serious relationship, I'll be the first one to shout it from the rooftops," she exclusively told E! News with a laugh. "Until then, I'm not going to comment on my love life. Your girl's having fun!"
The duo first sparked romance rumors earlier this year when they appeared to be flirting during the Feb. 25 episode of E! News' Daily Pop.
At the time, guest host Loni Love asked Tyler, "Who do you have your sights set on now?" She then turned towards Kristin and quipped, "Could it be that one right there?"
But that was only the beginning. Tyler was then photographed in April sharing a passionate kiss with Kristin on the set of a shoot for her jewelry brand Uncommon James.
While that smooch seemed to confirm it all, Kristin later made it clear that a kiss is just a kiss—especially when it's a kiss for a campaign. She revealed that she used Tyler for the project because she knew it would drum up buzz. Mission accomplished.
"I mean, that's why I hired the guy, to get press," Kristin said during the April 27 episode of The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM's Stitcher. "It worked. I was like, 'Check that box.'"
The Laguna Beach star added at the time, "He is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him."
So, what does Tyler think of her? In an exclusive interview with E! News earlier that same month, he confirmed they are "great friends, that's all." But that doesn't mean he didn't have plenty good to say about her and the Uncommon James shoot.
"Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around," he added. "I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic."