Jayma Mays Reveals She Wants an Invite to Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale’s Glee Podcast

Jayma Mays wants to see Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz in the William McKinley High principal's office.
When asked if she had plans to appear on the new Glee recap podcast hosted by her former co-stars, the actress shared that she hasn't been invited on yet.
"Yeah, I want to be on," Mays exclusively told E! News at the premiere of Disenchanted Nov. 16. "Why haven't you asked me to be on? I'm going to text them. I'm going to send a really nasty text in about five minutes."
There have only been four episodes of the podcast, titled And That's What You REALLY Missed, released thus far—two of them featuring Glee creator Ryan Murphy—so there's still plenty of time for a reunion.
As for a potential Glee reboot, Mays said it shouldn't be left up to her—but didn't close the door on the possibility.
"I don't have the creative mind that a good writer would have to come up with something," she explained. "But I think it would have to be its own new thing."
While we refuse to stop believin' about a reboot, Mays said the show continues to find new generations of viewers, which has been a tremendously rewarding experience for her.
"What's been really lovely is that since the show has come out, even now, there's new groups of young kids coming up to me that are now watching the show like it's the first time they've seen it," she noted. "It's amazing that it's traversed ten years."
Chord Overstreet, who played Sam Evans on Glee, recently expressed a similar sentiment about the show's lasting influence.
"The role you have on the show can impact people's lives," he told E! News Oct. 28. "I think it's really cool that it still goes on. It helped a lot of kids and it dealt with a lot of issues that it was the leader on. It was the first time a lot of these things got discussed. It's cool that it's sticking around."
