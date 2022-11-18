This $42 Knit Sweater Mini Dress Has 10,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Still looking for the perfect dress to get you through all your holiday dinner parties or events? Look no further, because I found the one on Amazon.

This knit sweater mini dress is the definition of comfy chic. It comes in 28 different colors and lengths, and is currently on sale for $42. Pair the look with sheer tights and some kitten heels for an elegant evening ensemble, or try it with a pair of knee-high black boots for a trendier vibe. No matter how you wear the dress, you're going to look and feel stunning!

"I love my dress!" one Amazon reviewer raves. "I was on the fence initially, but this is the perfect sweater dress. The material is thick enough to keep you warm. It's super stretchy so it really compliments your curves. I paired it with some chocolate high heel boots and got compliments all night long. You will not be disappointed."

Another one shares, "VERY hard to find dresses that fit my 38JJ chest but this fit perfectly, very flattering. Great length, short and sexy without feeling exposed."

Keep scrolling to shop the must-have sweater dress for yourself!