Kate Mara Gives Birth, Welcomes Another Baby With Husband Jamie Bell

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are celebrating the latest addition to their family.
 
The Fantastic Four co-stars—who tied the knot in 2017—have welcomed their second child together. Kate shared news of their baby boy's arrival on Nov. 17, writing on Instagram, "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
 
In mid-July, the My Days of Mercy actress confirmed she and her husband were expecting another baby. The two are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter. (Bell also shares son Jack, 9, with ex Evan Rachel Wood.)

For her sweet announcement, Kate shared a pic of her and her husband holding hands during a date night out. Although the pair are the only ones that were in plain view in the July 10 Instagram, she cleverly captioned her post, "There are three of us in the pic."  

After welcoming the couple's daughter in May 2019, Kate opened up about the couple's journey to parenthood sharing she had previously experienced a blighted ovum, a type of early miscarriage.

Although she and Jamie were happy to hear she was expecting again, she recalled going through a range of emotions ahead of their baby girl's arrival.

Instagram

"I was so excited, but also sad that we weren't as excited as we were the first time," she shared on a June 2019 episode of the Informed Pregnancy podcast. "Because that was clear that it was a very different dynamic."

The couple announced the news of the birth of their daughter in May of that year with an Instagram photo featuring her toes. "We had a baby a couple weeks ago," Kate captioned her post. Here are her feet."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Later that year, Kate began filming her Hulu miniseries, A Teacher, often bringing her daughter along to set.

"As a new mom, when you have a baby on your boob, screaming in the trailer, and then you've got to go pretend to be sexy, it's kind of a complete nightmare," she told Emmy Magazine in 2020. "But it was also not, you know what I mean? Because I have this little angel baby."

