Kate Mara Gives Birth, Welcomes Another Baby With Husband Jamie Bell

Watch : Jamie Bell Reveals Ideal Date Night With Kate Mara

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are celebrating the latest addition to their family.



The Fantastic Four co-stars—who tied the knot in 2017—have welcomed their second child together. Kate shared news of their baby boy's arrival on Nov. 17, writing on Instagram, "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."



In mid-July, the My Days of Mercy actress confirmed she and her husband were expecting another baby. The two are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter. (Bell also shares son Jack, 9, with ex Evan Rachel Wood.)

For her sweet announcement, Kate shared a pic of her and her husband holding hands during a date night out. Although the pair are the only ones that were in plain view in the July 10 Instagram, she cleverly captioned her post, "There are three of us in the pic."

After welcoming the couple's daughter in May 2019, Kate opened up about the couple's journey to parenthood sharing she had previously experienced a blighted ovum, a type of early miscarriage.