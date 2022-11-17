Tinx Shares Her Favorite Rich Mom Gift Ideas, Traditions & More On the Holiday Season

We interviewed Tinx because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're going to take holiday gifting advice from anyone, let it be Tinx— the queen and coiner of the phrase, "Rich Mom energy."

She gave us the rundown on a few of her favorite gift recommendations out there, plus some much appreciated and insightful gift giving tips.

"My best advice for gift giving in the holidays is to give a gift that you yourself would want to receive," the TikTok influencer with a cult-like following says. "Really gut check. Would you be excited to get this? There's so much waste when it comes to gift giving. Make sure that it's something you would actually be excited to unwrap."

"My favorite part about celebrating the holidays is learning everybody's holiday traditions," Tinx continues. "I love tradition when it comes to food and I think it's so special to learn how other people celebrate."

Read on to shop Tinx's holiday gift ideas fit for the people with Rich Mom energy in your life, from some opulent chocolate champagne truffles to... toe stretchers?