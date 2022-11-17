Andy Cohen Responds to Report About "Sobering Up" New Year's Eve Show With Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen is fired up over CNN's New Year's Eve plans.
The Watch What Happens Live host shared his thoughts on the news that the network—which has featured a famously-rowdy New Year's show co-hosted by Andy and Anderson Cooper— will tighten up its drinking policy for its coverage this year.
"The article does point out that Anderson and I are still allowed to drink," he said on the Nov. 16 episode of his Bravo show. "So we can all say this to my sobriety..." He then cut to a clip from a previous New Year's Eve where he yells into the camera, "Sayonara sucker!"
CNN held a town hall meeting during which the network's CEO and Chairman, Chris Licht, told employees that on screen imbibing "eroded the credibility and damaged the respectability of CNN personnel," Variety reported previously.
While CNN hasn't confirmed this policy change, Andy indicated that he and Anderson will take things up a notch as they ring in 2023. "Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year's Eve!"
And that's quite a promise given how raucous the pair have gotten during the show since Andy started co-hosting the event with Anderson, who has anchored it for 20 years, in 2017.
Last year, the co-hosts and besties sent 2021 out with a bang, doing shots in honor of Betty White, who died on New Year's Eve.
"We're going to raise our first shot of tequila in honor of Betty White!" Andy said as he poured shots of tequila. "This is in honor of Betty White, a life well-lived. 99 years!"
CNN host Don Lemon has also been known for his off-the-cuff remarks made during the New Years Eve broadcast. In fact, in 2016, Don took it one step further and teased audiences that he'd either get a tattoo or piercing by the end of the broadcast.
Reporting live from a bar in New Orleans, he took a shot before getting his left ear pierced on live TV.
"Don't get blood on the jacket," Don joked. "It has to go back to Brooks Brothers."