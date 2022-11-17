Andy Cohen Responds to Report About "Sobering Up" New Year's Eve Show With Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen reacted to CNN's plans to sober up its New Year's Eve coverage on Watch What Happens Live adding that he and co-host Anderson Cooper will only up the ante this NYE.

By Amy Lamare Nov 17, 2022 9:14 PMTags
Anderson CooperCelebritiesAndy CohenWatch What Happens Live
Watch: Andy Cohen Vows to "Party Harder" for New Year's Eve Special

Andy Cohen is fired up over CNN's New Year's Eve plans.

The Watch What Happens Live host shared his thoughts on the news that the network—which has featured a famously-rowdy New Year's show co-hosted by Andy and Anderson Cooper— will tighten up its drinking policy for its coverage this year.

"The article does point out that Anderson and I are still allowed to drink," he said on the Nov. 16 episode of his Bravo show. "So we can all say this to my sobriety..." He then cut to a clip from a previous New Year's Eve where he yells into the camera, "Sayonara sucker!"

CNN held a town hall meeting during which the network's CEO and Chairman, Chris Licht, told employees that on screen imbibing "eroded the credibility and damaged the respectability of CNN personnel," Variety reported previously.

While CNN hasn't confirmed this policy change, Andy indicated that he and Anderson will take things up a notch as they ring in 2023. "Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year's Eve!" 

photos
Meet Andy Cohen's Kids Benjamin and Lucy

And that's quite a promise given how raucous the pair have gotten during the show since Andy started co-hosting the event with Anderson, who has anchored it for 20 years, in 2017.

Last year, the co-hosts and besties sent 2021 out with a bang, doing shots in honor of Betty White, who died on New Year's Eve. 

"We're going to raise our first shot of tequila in honor of Betty White!" Andy said as he poured shots of tequila. "This is in honor of Betty White, a life well-lived. 99 years!" 

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome’s Wedding Rings

2

See All the 2022 Latin Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Late Star's Final Days

CNN host Don Lemon has also been known for his off-the-cuff remarks made during the New Years Eve broadcast. In fact, in 2016, Don took it one step further and teased audiences that he'd either get a tattoo or piercing by the end of the broadcast. 

Reporting live from a bar in New Orleans, he took a shot before getting his left ear pierced on live TV.

"Don't get blood on the jacket," Don joked. "It has to go back to Brooks Brothers."

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome’s Wedding Rings

2

Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Late Star's Final Days

3

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries Will Be Here Soon

4

See All the 2022 Latin Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

Christina Aguilera Makes a Royalty Grand Entrance at Latin Grammys

Latest News

Christina Aguilera Makes a Royalty Grand Entrance at Latin Grammys

2022 Latin Grammys: Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro Match on Red Carpet

America’s Got Talent Star Roslyn Singleton Dead at 39

Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Late Star's Final Days

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Kim Kardashian Makes Her "Horny"

See All the 2022 Latin Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt