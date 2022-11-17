Andy Cohen Responds to Report About "Sobering Up" New Year's Eve Show With Anderson Cooper

Watch : Andy Cohen Vows to "Party Harder" for New Year's Eve Special

Andy Cohen is fired up over CNN's New Year's Eve plans.

The Watch What Happens Live host shared his thoughts on the news that the network—which has featured a famously-rowdy New Year's show co-hosted by Andy and Anderson Cooper— will tighten up its drinking policy for its coverage this year.

"The article does point out that Anderson and I are still allowed to drink," he said on the Nov. 16 episode of his Bravo show. "So we can all say this to my sobriety..." He then cut to a clip from a previous New Year's Eve where he yells into the camera, "Sayonara sucker!"

CNN held a town hall meeting during which the network's CEO and Chairman, Chris Licht, told employees that on screen imbibing "eroded the credibility and damaged the respectability of CNN personnel," Variety reported previously.

While CNN hasn't confirmed this policy change, Andy indicated that he and Anderson will take things up a notch as they ring in 2023. "Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year's Eve!"