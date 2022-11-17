The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki Says She “Involuntarily Acts” Like Princess Diana Now

Elizabeth Debicki took her work home with her.
Debicki, who plays the late Princess Diana on season five of Netflix's The Crown, worked tirelessly to capture the essence of Diana in the coveted role, which she took over from Emma Corrin.
The actress was so committed to nailing Diana'a mannerisms that she hasn't exactly been able to kick them.
"Now apparently I do it all the time, involuntarily," Debicki exclusively told E! News. "I'm shooting season six at the moment. So I'm in and out."
Luckily, Debicki wasn't left to her own devices when it came to piecing together the intricacies of her performance as the late Princess of Wales.
"We have an amazing movement coach, Polly Bennett," Debicki said. "She was so crucial in terms of holding that space for us to work out. It's not just, ‘They do this,' it's like, ‘Why would somebody do this?' You have to get on the inside of it."
Debicki understood the importance of the task at hand—especially because so many people have such strong connections to Diana, even to this day.
"It's really fascinating to do this job because people have this memory of the physicality, of course, and they have a memory of even the sonic sound of them," she said. "It's really lodged in their lived memory. So, you feel this huge responsibility to create that on screen, but you obviously have to do it your way."
All of Debicki's preparation has paid off, at least in the eyes of Diana biographer Andrew Morton, who praised her performance, telling E! News, "The mannerisms, the gestures, the intonation, everything. She got it spot-on. It was like being back in the room with her. When I first saw it, I was blown away."
And his reaction meant the world to Debicki.
"I think it's the best thing you could hope for," she said, "that somebody who knew a person says you're getting close to something that's truthful. That's all you're trying to do as an actor playing the part. It was definitely a very nice vote of confidence."
Season five of The Crown is available to stream on Netflix.