Landon Barker Shares Rare Glimpse Into His Relationship With Dad Travis Barker

It's all the small things that make Travis Barker one special dad.

At the age of 19, Landon Barker remains in awe of his rock star father. And while some kids at his age may want to distance themselves from their parents, Landon cherishes the special bond they have.

"He's always in my corner," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "He's always there for me as I am for him."

It certainly was the case when Landon headed to The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 16 to deliver a special concert event. During the show, the Blink-182 drummer came out onstage to perform an unreleased collaboration with his son.

The gesture means even more to Landon as he watches his dad enter a new chapter of his career.

"I guess the best way to say it is he's making s--t happen and doing things that he genuinely enjoys," Landon explained. "If that's putting Blink back together, if that's being in the studio, whatever it is, I feel like he's prioritizing what he wants and people are impressed by it and people enjoy it."