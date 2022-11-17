Danica McKellar Shares Thoughtful Holiday Gift Picks for Everyone on Your List

We interviewed Danica McKellar because we think you'll like her picks. One of the products featured is from Danica's company, McKellar Math and Daily Dose of Dharma . E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's never too early to celebrate the holidays. If you're planning your holiday movie-watching lineup, Danica McKellar stars in Christmas at the Drive-In, which airs on November 25, 2022. In the meantime, you can shop her holiday gift picks.
Danica advised, "Make a list, and think about what each person needs to have a happier life. Are they stressed a lot? Maybe aromatherapy oils or neck massager. Are they on a journey of self-discovery? Maybe a journal or book of inspiration. And if they have any specific interests, try typing that into Amazon to see what gifts pop up. It's a great way to get amazing gift ideas." Another great idea is checking out Danica's holiday present picks.
Christmas at the Drive-In premieres on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 8 PM ET on Great American Family.
Danica McKellar's Holiday Gift Guide Picks
Franco Sarto High Shaft Boots - L-Dorica
"Love these super versatile Franco Sarto boots from QVC— I actually wore them in my new Great American Family movie, Christmas at the Drive-In!"
These also come in black.
Seven Spiritual Laws of Success by Deepak Chopra
"This is a beautiful, inspirational book that I give to anyone in my life who might be going through a rough time. No matter what a person's religious affiliation (or lack thereof), this book uplifts and is probably the best gift I ever received— about 20 years ago!"
Daily Dose of Dharma
"This is a yoga/ meditation DVD that my mom and I put together. It's short segments that help you to be healthier every day and we shot it in beautiful Hawaii. I love yoga for staying in shape and feeling amazing."
Rummikub- The Original Rummy Tile Game by Pressman
"This game is like Rummy but with numbered tiles, and our family plays it all the time!"
This game has 24,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Casabella Guac-Lock Container, White, Green/Clear
"Keeps you from wasting awesome guacamole! Genius."
This container has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NLT One Step Closer Bible w/ Magnifier
"It's got a 'help finder index' in the back, it's so beautiful and makes a great Christmas present."
There are three colorways to choose from.
Skylight Frame- 10 Inch Wifi Digital Picture Frame
"It's so much fun to send family members pictures via email and keep them up to date, especially older family who might not have social media."
It has 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OXO Good Grips Soft- Handled Garlic Press
"I love garlic and it is so healthy - and I find that when it's easy to add garlic to dinner, then I do! And this type of garlic press also has a part that swings back to clean it so it is super easy. I use mine a few times a week."
It has 27,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
McKellar Math Books
"And.. if you have any kids in your life, I've got a whole line of super fun math books to help kids ages 0-16 love math at McKellar Math."
Danica McKellar's Holiday Gift Q&A
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
DM: For sure, a book. No matter what someone's interest is, you can find an awesome book about it, which becomes a really thoughtful gift!
E!: What is your favorite part about celebrating the holidays?
DM: Spending time with family, and of course, Christmas movies on Great American Family channel!
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
DM: A banana! My mom started this tradition when I was a kid. That way you start the day with something healthy before you eat all the Christmas candy!
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
DM: Super cozy, comfy slippers! This is something I don't think people buy for themselves, but is SO nice to have.
These slippers come in 13 colors and they have 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ekouaer Satin Pajamas Women’s Long Sleeve Sleepwear
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
DM: Christmas pajamas! I have several now and I wear them pretty much whenever I'm home. Even for zoom meetings! I can be super glam from the waist up with Christmas PJ bottoms below the camera!
American Trends Tassel Plaid Scarf
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25.
DM:What gift are you bringing? A cozy scarf!
