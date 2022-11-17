Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai From "Lost Summer Files"

Gigi Hadid showed a photo dump full of throwback pics from her summer on Instagram, including one of daughter Khai. See her post.

For Gigi Hadid, part of what makes her summer beautiful is her baby Khai.

The model recently shared a late ode to the summertime with a carousel of photos on her Instagram, including a rare snap of her and Zayn Malik's daughter, 2.

"Some lost summer files," Gigi wrote alongside the Nov. 17 Instagram pics. "bc I can't believe this year has gone by so fast & it's getting too cold toooo quick."

In the stunning black-and-white picture, Gigi is seen holding her daughter in her arms as they walk across a beach. Although the photo excludes both mom and Khai's faces, their special bond is made clear as the tiny tot placed her hand on Gigi's chest.

Gigi's latest post of her baby girl comes a little more than two months after she shared a rare update on her motherhood journey, noting that Khai is "a genius."

"It's so much fun," she told Sunday Today on Sept. 11, referring her role as a mom. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

As Gigi noted, she's been busy trying to keep up with her daughter, who is growing fast.

"She's so mobile, from so early in the morning," Gigi shared. "So mobile. Jumping off things. Very brave, which is great, but you know."

The model also explained that she and her baby girl are "practicing doing dangerous things carefully," adding, "That's what I'm going to go for."

