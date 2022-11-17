Leva Bonaparte Reveals Why Madison LeCroy's Husband Is Perfect for the Southern Charm Star

Watch : Southern Charm Stars Play 'Would You Rather?' Game at BravoCon

Madison LeCroy and her new husband Brett Randle sound like a match made in heaven—at least according to her Southern Charm co-star Leva Bonaparte.

After the newlyweds announced they got married in an intimate Charleston courthouse ceremony on Nov. 16, Leva is sharing insight into what makes the lovebirds such a winning pair.

While Leva still hasn't met her BFF's man of almost two years, she described Brett as low-key and coming from a "pretty conservative" background.

"I heard he doesn't drink really," she exclusively told E! News while promoting her upcoming Bravo spinoff Southern Hospitality. "He seems really quiet and nice."

She said Brett reminds her of her own husband, Lamar Bonaparte, adding, "He's in the background and lets her shine and run around the room. It's sort of a good pairing. I think she's never dated a guy like that."

"The first conversation she had with me, she's like, 'He doesn't even have social media,'" Leva continued, "I'm like, 'Yeah, that's the kind of guy you need.'"