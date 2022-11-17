Martha Calvo Champions Elegance in Her Hand-Painted Pearl Collection

Ad
You might have seen revolutionary trends in fashion before, but nothing can prepare you for Martha Calvo's collection of hand-painted pearls. Celebrities have flaunted pieces from this collection. But that isn't the only reason why jewelry enthusiasts across the globe are clamoring to grab a coveted Martha Calvo hand-painted pearl trinket.
Joolz by Martha Calvo has, since its inception, uniquely reimagined fashion jewelry. In the case of its hand-painted pearls, the brand has captured the essence of modern beauty, marrying it with the classic touch of vintage luxury.
Launched in 2020, the collection comprises freshwater baroque pearls carefully and expertly hand-painted by Martha Calvo's team in Miami. The hand-paintings bring an artist's illustrations of joyous eccentricities to life on the finest pearls. The hand-painted motifs include tropical landscapes, dreamy sunsets, romantic hearts, and more. Several jewelry specialists call these depictions of art "mood-boosting."
While many might consider hand-painting premium jewelry an unconventional concept, to those familiar with Joolz by Martha Calvo, the collection comes as no surprise. Martha Calvo's signature whimsy bleeds through every bold stroke. Be it the popular Evil Eye Protection Necklace or the playful All Smiles Earrings, the energy exuded by these trinkets is positively infectious.
The entire collection displays its exuberant and unorthodox take on sophistication. Despite the numerous years spent ruling the jewelry industry, Martha Calvo's ethos remains intact: Be bold, be brave, and be yourself.
From its very first creation, Martha Calvo's Joolz has preached individuality. The brand believes in taking conventional forms of beauty and making them your own. Joolz has always stood by its belief that you are at your most beautiful when you are yourself. And your jewelry should feel like an organic extension of yourself.
Joolz by Martha Calvo is available online on its official website and with major retailers such as Matches Fashion, Net-a-Porter, Browns Fashion, FarFetch, End., Saks, Nordstrom and Revolve. As the brand continues to progress on its journey to discover elegance in its purest form, it implores fashion enthusiasts to be unafraid to embrace their uniqueness.