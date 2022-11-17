Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Marries Brett Randle

Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle are officially husband and wife.
The Southern Charm star tied the knot during an intimate Charleston, South Carolina courthouse ceremony on Nov. 16, a source confirmed to E! News. The quiet nuptials come just days before the newlyweds headed for a tropical destination ceremony in front of a small group of friends and family members. Madison previously revealed none of her Bravo co-stars will be in attendance.
Madison shared a video that chronicled their special day on Instagram, writing, "Get in honey, we're going to Mexico." The collection of photos shows the happy couple in a car with Madison looking stunning in a simple, strapless white dress and veil.
Madison and Brett got engaged in October 2021 after seven months of dating.
She revealed to E! News at the time that her 9-year-old son Hudson was a big part of Brett popping the question and that he told him, "As long as I'm involved in the proposal, I'm good."
According to Madison, Brett proposed in her living room when she least expected it. "It was just the three of us, and it was intimate and I don't have all the professional photography pictures that other people have these days, but I like it that way," she told E!. "I couldn't have asked for anything better."
Madison kept the wedding planning "stress-free" with the help of a professional planner and by keeping the guest list very small.
"I'm only having 30 people," she explained to E! News. "It is destination, and my fiancé is one of eight, so it's pretty much his family and my family and that's about it. Very intimate."
"I feel great about it," she added. "I'm just going to show up and marry the man of my dreams."
Madison previously dated her Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll off and on for several years, but the two officially broke up in 2020.