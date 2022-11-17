Find Out Jenna Bush Hager’s Surprising Underwear Confession

During an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Hoda Kotb revealed the article of clothing Jenna Bush Hager “never wears.” See why Jenna said there are a “lot of pros to it.”

Jenna Bush Hager just rocked Today co-host Hoda Kotb with her latest confession.

During the Nov. 16 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Hoda shared that she had caught Jenna getting changed ahead of the show, and learned she "never wears underwear."

"Jenna always looks put together. I just had a little shock with it this morning," Hoda said, before Jenna added, ""You promised me you wouldn't do this! There's a lot of people here!"

However, Hoda noted how surprising it was to learn something new about her co-host after being friends for so many years.

"I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other," the journalist explained. "We both had to change before the show and we were like, 'Oh we have to go back into the changing room. But then I noticed, Jenna never wears underwear."

Jenna defended her decision to go commando, sharing "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette. I also think you don't have to pack as much. There are a lot of pros to it!"

Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Moments With Her Kids

With a laugh, the author added, "I'm sure my mom has never been more proud."

After the surprising confession was made, Hoda and Jenna went on to agree that not wearing underwear can "make life a lot easier," though it might also result in a lot of laundry. 

Jenna continued, "She said, ‘Do you wash your clothes and I said ‘Yes, I do.' But it's also not like I'm sharing your jeans with you."

But she noted that it's not to say she doesn't borrow clothes from time to time.

"Though I do steal Savannah [Guthrie]'s pants on occasion," Jenna said before she turned to ask if she could borrow the red suit Hoda was wearing, adding, "But I'll wear underwear." 

