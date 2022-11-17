Return to Bel-Air With This Season 2 First Look at the Peacock Series

Watch : "Bel-Air" Stars Compare New Show to the Original Series

Everyone's favorite prince is back for more Los Angeles adventures.

Peacock's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagining Bel-Air returns with new episodes early next year, and the streamer just gave fans a glimpse of what's to come with a special first look at season two.

Jabari Banks returns as Will, who ended season one facing the difficult decision of whether to stay in California with his relatives or return home to West Philadelphia. That's a question he's still pondering in the season two teaser, as he says, "Life, it's a series of choices. A world of either this or that."

Also returning are Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil, Coco Jones as Hilary, Akira Akbar as Ashley, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Vivian, Olly Sholotan as Carlton and Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey. And as teased in the first look, big choices also lie ahead for each of them.

"Set your own rules or disturb the system," Will continues. "Stay true to your vision no matter the cost. Play the game they want you to play or draw the line and then simply walk away."