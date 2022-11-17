Maren Morris, Jodie Sweetin, Chrishell Stause and More Weigh in On Candace Cameron Bure Controversy

Maren Morris, Jodie Sweetin and Chrishell Stause are among the celebs who have reacted to Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comment from a recent interview. See how they've weighed in.

Watch: Jodie Sweetin, Maren Morris & More Weigh in on Candace Cameron Bure

A few celebs have entered the chat regarding the controversy surrounding Candace Cameron Bure.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the actress—who is also a chief creative officer at the Great American Family network—stated that the company "will keep traditional marriage at the core" when it came to their movies. After her sit-down, the Full House alum's commentary sparked backlash on social media from stars including Maren Morris and Chrishell Stause.

In response to a Nov. 15 Instagram post shared by activist Matt Bernstein—which read in part, "If you mean heterosexual, just say that"—Maren weighed in on the situation, commenting, "Make DJ Gay Again," in reference to the actress' Full House character. As for the Selling Sunset star, she added three hand-clap emojis to Matt's message.

But they weren't the only ones who have spoken out. After Candace's interview was published, JoJo Siwa (who also had a feud with the actress earlier this year) also reacted to the actress' quotes, calling her comments, "rude and hurtful to a whole community of people," in an Nov. 15 Instagram video.

Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Silence on Controversy Over Marriage Comments

Underneath the Nickelodeon alum's post, Candace's Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin expressed her support, writing, "You know I love you." JoJo's Dance Moms co-star Maddie Ziegler also commented, "Go off jojo!!!!!!!"

Getty Images

Amid the backlash over her Nov. 14 comments, Candace herself broke her silence on the topic.

"I have great love and affection for all people," Candace said in a statement shared to E! News on Nov. 16. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

Referring to the Great American Family network, the actress—who was formerly with Hallmark before moving to GAF—continued, "I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network."

"I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera," she added, "which I encourage and fully support." 

Read of the rest of Candace's response to the backlash here.

