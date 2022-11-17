Lizzy Savetsky Exits RHONY Reboot After Receiving "Torrent of Antisemitic Attacks"

Watch : Sai De Silva REACTS to Being Part of New RHONY Cast

Lizzy Savetsky is parting ways with Real Housewives.

Nearly one month after Bravo confirmed the cast of the Real Housewives of New York City reboot, the 36-year-old announced her departure from the upcoming series. In a statement posted to her Instagram Nov. 16, Lizzy said that she made the decision after being on the "receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks" that came after the network's announcement.

"As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience," she wrote. "Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family."

The mom of three concluded her message by stating that she's instead "looking forward to my next chapter."

Bravo also confirmed her exit in a statement shared to E! News, adding that "after thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY."